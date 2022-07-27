Staff Reporter

PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip accountability court hearing

LAHORE    –   An accountability court in La­hore on Tuesday sought argu­ments on applications filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and his son Hamza Shehbaz seeking permanent exemp­tion from personal appear­ance in the trial proceedings of a reference filed by the Na­tional Accountability Bureau. Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings. However, the prime minister and chief min­ister Punjab did not appear and their counsel filed appli­cations for one-time exemp­tion from personal appear­ance. The court was informed that the prime minister had to preside over an important meeting in Islamabad while the Punjab chief minister was also busy due to an important official meeting. Subsequently, the court allowed the applica­tions for one-time exemption and directed the counsel to advance arguments on appli­cations for permanent exemp­tion on the next date of hear­ing, Sept 7.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Monsoon rains likely to continue across country

Islamabad

PM says no compromise on Parliament’s supremacy

Islamabad

Elahi, not Hamza, is Punjab CM, decides top court

Islamabad

‘ Judicial Coup’: Maryam says as SC removes Hamza

Islamabad

No objection to next Army Chief’s early appointment under relevant laws: Alvi

Islamabad

Khar to represent Pakistan at D-8 meeting

Karachi

Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a week

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 371 new Covid cases, 1 more death

Islamabad

Lionhearted and dutiful son of Pakistan – Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs3.50/unit

1 of 9,582

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More