Police arrest man who set his car on fire

LAHORE – A man has reportedly set his car on fire due to unknown reasons here on Tuesday. According to details, a man had burnt his car out of rage in Defence Housing Authority area of the city. The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire. Police have arrested the car driver and took him to B-block po­lice station.

2 KILLED IN GHAZIABAD, SHAHDARA TOWN

A man has been killed by the firing of some unidentified people here at Panj Peer area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday. In a statement, a spokes­man of Edhi ambulance service said that the victim was identified as 45-year-old Shabbir Ahmed. After necessary formalities by the foren­sic teams and police, the body has been shifted to morgue. Investiga­tion is underway.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed at Kala Khatai Road, Shahdara Town on Tuesday. Police said 26-year-old Abdullah was killed by his friend Af­zal after stabbing him several times