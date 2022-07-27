Police conduct raid on bus terminal, confiscate drugs

KARACHI – District Kaemari Police conducted a raid on a bus terminal in Baldia’s Yousuf Goth, apprehending three criminals and seizing drugs in copious amounts. According to Baldia Town’s Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Faizan, the staff of District Kaemari’s Saeedabad Police Station conducted a successful raid. As a result, they confiscated drugs worth millions and arrested the drug traffickers. The police shared that the arrested criminals included bus driver Awwal Jan s/o Abu Bakr, Abdur-Rauf s/o Muhammad Baksh, and Fida Ahmed s/o Bakshi. On the hand, two of their associates Naik Muhammad and Muhammad Mumtaz fled the scene. SP Baldia Town Faizan further added that the successful action by police managed to seize 40kg worth of high-quality cannabis being trafficked and hidden in the secret section of the bus coming from Quetta and investigations have begun after a case was filed against the criminals in custody.