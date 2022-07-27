Staff Reporter

Police conduct raid on bus terminal, confiscate drugs

KARACHI – District Kaemari Police conducted a raid on a bus terminal in Baldia’s Yousuf Goth, apprehending three criminals and seizing drugs in copious amounts. According to Baldia Town’s Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Faizan, the staff of District Kaemari’s Saeedabad Police Station conducted a successful raid. As a result, they confiscated drugs worth millions and arrested the drug traffickers. The police shared that the arrested criminals included bus driver Awwal Jan s/o Abu Bakr, Abdur-Rauf s/o Muhammad Baksh, and Fida Ahmed s/o Bakshi.  On the hand, two of their associates Naik Muhammad and Muhammad Mumtaz fled the scene. SP Baldia Town Faizan further added that the successful action by police managed to seize 40kg worth of high-quality cannabis being trafficked and hidden in the secret section of the bus coming from Quetta and investigations have begun after a case was filed against the criminals in custody.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Now, PTI ‘at ease’ to push for early elections

Islamabad

Will ‘bumpy politics’ continue till fresh polls?

Islamabad

Parliament has authority to review SC powers, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

IHC resumes hearing of NAB DG’s plea against PAC summons

Islamabad

Maryam likely to get ‘powerful’ role in PML-N

Islamabad

ECP asks political parties to file assets statement till Aug 29

Entertainment

Selena Gomez reflects on life following 30th birthday: ‘My heart feels full’

Entertainment

Katy Perry leaves fans spellbound with her casual appearance

Entertainment

Northern Irish Nobel laureate Trimble dies

Entertainment

Maya Ali enjoys pre-birthday celebration, shares adorable moments

1 of 1,680

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More