Police issued 77,786 fine tickets to careless drivers

ISLAMABAD- Police have issued 77,786 fine tickets to drivers involved in carless and rash driving on roads till July 2022, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Mustafa Tanweer said that as per direction IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk. He also asked to adopt a decent attitude with road users. He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ICTP education wing. He directed ICTP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ICTP as traffic volunteers. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety