Police making all-out efforts to protect Muharram processions

Rawalpindi/ islamabad-The bosses of police of twin cities are making necessary arrangements to protect the mourning processions and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram.

Search and combing operations are being carried out in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Special traffic plans have also been made to facilitate the mourners and other road users.

Senior police officers are also inspecting the main routes of processions.

In this regard, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan have convened high level security meetings on Tuesday and given special instructions to subordinates to remain vigilant during Muharram ul Haram by utilizing all the available resources to shield the mourners participating in processions.

According to details, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari held a high-level meeting in Police Lines Headquarter which was also attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Security and Divisional SPs. After chairing the meeting, CPO told media men that he along with his subordinates have chalked out a foolproof security plan for a heavy contingent of police force to be deployed across the district.

He said cops are being given special training along with the scouts and volunteers to prevent any untoward incident during the Ashura processions.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a controlroom to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements. Likewise, sharp shooters will be deployed on high rise buildings along with procession routes. He said he has directed the subordinates to enhance the patrolling in their areas concerned and to carry out search and combing operations to flush out the criminal elements.

Earlier, the city police chief along with SSP Operations and Divisional SPs also paid a visit to routes of processions. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have conducted a massive search operation in the limits of police stations Civil Lines, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, City, Banni, New Town, Mandra, Rawat, Kallar Syedan and Saddar Bairooni. During the search operation, the police checked a total of 270 houses and 52 shops and collected information about 49 tenants. A total of 550 persons were also interrogated by the police.

In order to review security arrangements made by police, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also paid a visit to the office of SP Rawal Division. SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya briefed the CPO about the security arrangements finalized for protection of processions.

Talking to media men, CPO said, “Rawalpindi police have geared up to ensure peace during Muharram.”

In Islamabad, a high level meeting was also held under the chair of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram. The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Suhail Zafar Chattha, SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The capital police chief ordered the subordinates to guard the processions of Muharram in Islamabad besides ensuring foolproof security for participants. “Heavy security be deployed to prevent occurrence of any untoward incident,” said IG Islamabad adding that DIG Operations would supervise all the activities and services of the operational division. He said DIG Headquarters would ensure provision of logistics to the force to shield the processions in capital.

He also directed the SPs to arrange meetings with the caretakers of Imambargahs.