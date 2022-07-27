Policemen rendered sacrifices to protect people: IGP

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tues­day said that Punjab police were the force of more than 1500 great martyrs as the brave sons of the nation always sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and wealth of people.

He expressed these views while speaking after the funeral prayer of Constable Zeeshan Ali Shaheed at Police Lines Head­quarters, Jhelum.

He said that the brave constable of Punjab police, Jhelum, Zee­shan Ali also joined the great martyrs today, whose eternal sacri­fice was a torch for the entire force.

The IG said that the eternal sacrifices of martyrs like Constable Zeeshan were a source of pride for the police department, add­ing that the best welfare of the martyred families was among his top priorities. Faisal Shahkar directed the DPO Jhelum to keep in close touch with the family of Constable Zeeshan Ali and provide all possible support to them.

It may be mentioned here that police Constable Zeeshan was martyred this morning in Doultala area of Jatli police station, Rawalpindi, while Head Constable Humayun was seriously in­jured in the incident. Officers and a large number of police jawans including RPO Rawalpindi Region, CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhe­lum were present in the funeral prayers.