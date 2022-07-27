Our Staff Reporter

Power restoration suspended due to Hub Dam spill

KARACHI – Torrential Rainfall in Hub region has caused an extraordinary amount of water spill out from the Hub Dam. Due to severe flooding, an emergency has been imposed in the vicinity. Power restoration efforts in the area remain suspended due to the extenuating circumstances.

According to KE statement today, power supply to the area was affected early morning on July 26 due to damage sustained by a 132kV transmission tower. KE teams are present in the area and are awaiting clearance to initiate rehabilitation work. However, the emergency and rescue operations have indicated that water levels which currently stand at 3 to 4 meters high, are expected to recede in two to three days subject to weather conditions, following which KE will be able to begin restoration efforts. A KE Spokesperson said, “Our teams are on ground and in active contact with the local authorities including the Rangers, FWO, local administration and the disaster management officials. This issue is a force majeure event. As soon as KE receives clearance, the restoration work of affected tower will commence.  As per authorities the flow in Hub canal may subside in two to three days after which full restoration of the fallen tower may take approximately an additional 2 days.”

 

 

 

 

