PPP terms Zardari epicentre of country’s politics

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday called PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari the “epicentre of Pakistani politics” on his 67th birthday.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said that Asif Ali Zardari was a key politician in the country’s history.

She reminded that Zardari was falsely accused in every case and targeted.

“Asif Ali Zardari was punished for being the spouse of martyr Benazir Bhutto,” she added.

Zardari, she said, was kept in jail for 12 years but he never bowed down to the dictatorship.

“After the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, Zardari saved the country from disintegration by chanting ‘Pakistan Khapay’ (Pakistan needed) slogan, she maintained.

Sherry Rehman, who is also Federal Minister for Climate Change, said it will be “remembered in the constitutional history of the country that he transferred the unlimited powers of the President to the Parliament after coming to power.”

Because of Asif Ali Zardari’s understanding, she says, for the first time a democratic government transferred power to another elected government.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Syed Bayyar Bukhari also congratulated the officials, workers and supporters of Pakistan People’s Party and all democrats on the birthday of Asif Ali Zardari.

He said Zardari, with the support of the allied, saved the democratic system by expelling the anti-Parliament elements and removing the PTI-led government.

“Zardari has ensured continuity of the democratic system by continuing the conciliatory policy of Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

Bukhari said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was a guarantee of national development and prosperity.

“The approval of the eighteenth constitutional amendment with the cooperation of the parliamentary parties is a monumental step,” he added.

Bukhari said the peaceful transfer of power and democratic continuity was the result of Zardari’s positive political wisdom.