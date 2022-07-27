PTI celebrating like Elahi was part of party since childhood: Reham Khan

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, who is also the ex-wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, mocked PTI over celebrating Pervez Elahi’s election as the Punjab chief minister.

Imran Khan, after the verdict of the Supreme Court instating Pervez Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab on Tuesday night, called his supporters to take to the streets and celebrate today (Wednesday). The apex court’s short order declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shahbaz’s 179.

“PTI is rejoicing Pervez Elahi becoming Punjab CM like he was party of the party since [his] childhood,” Reham said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, the journalist took a jibe at PTI, saying that 25 MPAs were de-seated over one party head’s letter but there is objection over the letter of another party head, as she referred to the Imran Khan’s letter that led to de-notification of MPAs by ECP and Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter restricting PML-Q MPAs from voting in favour of any candidate in Punjab CM poll.

Reham, who has been vocal in severely criticizing PTI and Imran Khan since the couple’s split, said in a tweet on Tuesday night that the “country cannot progress until these dual standards don’t end.”