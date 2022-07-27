News Desk

PTI decides to move no-trust motion against Dost Mazari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. 

Sources say that the names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered for the position of PA deputy speaker slot.

Meanwhile, several names are also being considered for the position of Punjab Assembly speaker including Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi and Usman Buzdar.

It should be noted that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

Yesterday, when Pervaiz Elahi reached the Punjab Governor House to take the oath of his office on the orders of the Supreme Court, he found the gates of the Governor House closed and he was not allowed to enter.

Later, Pervaiz Elahi left for Islamabad to take oath as Punjab CM at Presidency.

