News Desk

PTI moves LHC seeking removal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed plea in Lahore High Court seeking removal of PM Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members from their offices.

The plea was filed by PTI’s Andleeb Abbas and Hassan Niazi. Centre, the Principal Secretary to PM, Election Commission of Pakistan and others have been made respondents.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in their plea have stated that PM Shehbaz is facing money laundering cases while his cabinet members during visits to London met convicted man.

Absconder Salman Shehbaz and his wife was included in the delegation of Prime Minister that officially visited Saudi Arabia. Taking absconders on the official visit is a sheer violation of the law.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been pleaded to pass orders of Prime Minister removal and order appointment of caretaker PM in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif skipped proceedings of a money laundering case against them in an accountability court.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

