PTI turns to jubilation mode
ISLAMABAD – Soon after the decision of the Supreme Court that struck down the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of Punjab and declared Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the winner, the jubilant PTI on Tuesday announced to celebrate its victory today with the party chairman urging his followers to come out in massive numbers to show their support.
The PTI that has again become a ruling party in Punjab also said that the short order of the three-member bench of SC upheld the supremacy of the law and Constitution.
Chairman PTI Imran Khan took to Twitter to say that they will offer thanks to Allah and celebrate with all the peo ple of Pakistan, who stood by them in their campaign for “Haqeeqi Azadi”, on Wednesday evening. Declaring the decision historic, he also appealed to the PTI workers to “come out in massive numbers to show support” to the party. “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manners of threats and abuse,” he said and added, “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging.”
Former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the media after the decision said that the SC short order was a victory of the rule of law. “The decision has proved that the country’s judiciary is independent and is ready to defend the Constitution of Pakistan.” He said that the decision has left deep imprints on the politics of the country.
He said that the SC judges tolerated all threats of government with patience while they were hearing the petition of Elahi that had challenged the election of Hamza as CM. He said that a propaganda campaign was run against judges on social media and personal attacks were made against them. He alleged that the ruling coalition wanted to get the decision delayed on the pretext of forming the full court of SC to hear the case.