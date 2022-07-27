PTI turns to jubilation mode

ISLAMABAD – Soon after the decision of the Supreme Court that struck down the election of Hamza She­hbaz as chief minister of Punjab and declared Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the winner, the jubi­lant PTI on Tuesday an­nounced to celebrate its victory today with the party chairman urging his followers to come out in massive numbers to show their support.

The PTI that has again become a ruling party in Punjab also said that the short or­der of the three-mem­ber bench of SC upheld the supremacy of the law and Constitution.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan took to Twitter to say that they will offer thanks to Allah and cel­ebrate with all the peo­ ple of Pakistan, who stood by them in their campaign for “Haqeeqi Aza­di”, on Wednesday evening. Declar­ing the decision historic, he also ap­pealed to the PTI workers to “come out in massive numbers to show sup­port” to the party. “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and up­holding the Constitution and law, against all manners of threats and abuse,” he said and added, “I want to thank the people of Punjab for com­ing out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging.”

Former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the media af­ter the decision said that the SC short order was a victory of the rule of law. “The decision has proved that the country’s judiciary is independent and is ready to defend the Constitu­tion of Pakistan.” He said that the de­cision has left deep imprints on the politics of the country.

He said that the SC judges tolerat­ed all threats of government with pa­tience while they were hearing the petition of Elahi that had challenged the election of Hamza as CM. He said that a propaganda campaign was run against judges on social media and personal attacks were made against them. He alleged that the ruling coa­lition wanted to get the decision de­layed on the pretext of forming the full court of SC to hear the case.