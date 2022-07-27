News Desk

Punjab advocate general, AAG send resignations to governor

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) yesterday’s (July 26, 2022) verdict in which it had declared the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling in the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election as null and void and said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and not Hamza Shehbaz, will be the provincial CM, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Shahzad Shaukat resigned from his post on Wednesday.

In his resignation sent to Punjab governor, Shaukat said since Hamza had appointed him and now he was no more the Punjab chief minister, he did not think it was morally appropriate to get on with this job.

The AGP also returned to the Punjab government all official vehicles given to him by the last government.

The law officers had a farewell meeting with the former AGP and applauded him for his services.

And the dust had hardly settled after the AGP’s resignation that came the news that Additional Advocate General Punjab (AAGP) Chaudhry Jawad Yaqub had also called it a day.

