News Desk

Punjab govt decides to restore PTI’s programs including health card

Pervaiz Elahi led the Punjab government on Wednesday and decided to restore the health card, Panahgah, and Langar Khana programs, following the return of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan chaired the important party meeting, during which he congratulated the legal team over recent the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sources privy to the matter said Imran Khan took the party leadership into confidence after consulting with Punjab CM PervaizElahi, while the final decision was taken to give the post of Punjab Assembly Speaker to Sibtain Khan.

Talking during the meeting, Imran Khan took a jibe at the incumbent government, saying the groups of looters have devastated the state of the economy.

The masses have become aware as they showed in the Punjab by-polls, Imran added.

The former PM claimed that the country now knows who upholds truth and who tells lies.

Sharing his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s verdict over striking down the ruling of Deputy Speaker, Imran Khan said SC ruled as per constitution and law.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA session: PM Shehbaz promises maximum relief to citizens affected by rains

National

Cabinet decides to legislate to limit powers of CJP

National

CM Elahi gives directive for immediate relief to Rajanpur flood affectees

National

Shujaat urges unification of political parties for ending inflation

National

PTI celebrating like Elahi was part of party since childhood: Reham Khan

National

Integrated KP areas merged to development programmes

Islamabad

Nawaz asks Shehbaz to consult PDM to frame new strategy

National

North Waziristan reports yet another case of polio virus

Karachi

SHC adjourns appeal against Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah

Islamabad

PTI moves LHC seeking removal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet

1 of 8,679

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More