Punjab govt formation: Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Thursday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to visit Lahore tomorrow (Thursday) for consultations regarding government formation in Punjab.

According to PTI sources, Imran Khan will meet the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi as he reaches Lahore on Thursday.

The PTI Chairman will be briefed on the matter of government formation in Punjab and he will also take important decisions in this regard, said sources.

In his meetings with Pervaiz Elahi and other leaders, Imran Khan will also discuss the performance road map of the Punjab government.

