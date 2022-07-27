Rain, wind thundershower forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA – The Met Office has forecast rain-wind, thundershower for respective areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Nasirabad, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period by the Met Office. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.5 degrees centigrade and 15.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday. Rainfalls were recorded in respective areas including, 74 mm in Lasbella, 52 mm in Gawadar, 43 mm in Pasni, 31 mm in Panjgur, 26 mm in Khuzdar, 19 mm in Kalat, 15 mm in Jiwani, 11 mm in Ziarat, 6 mm in Turbat, 10 mm in Ormara, 2.2 mm in Muslim Bagh, 1.0 mm in Loralai and 26 mm in Usta Muhammad.

ADC visits various areas of Gwadar to review drainage, sewage system after rains

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Zakir Baloch visited different areas of the city and inspected the drainage and sewage lines in different places on Tuesday.

Chief Officer Gwadar Afzal Shehzada, Tehsildar Yaqoob Sheikh and District Chief Officer Ayaz accompanied the ADC during the visit.

The ADC issued instructions to immediately start the cleaning of drainage process.