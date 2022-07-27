Refugee Crisis

Almost a year after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the UN released a report stating that Pakistan is the largest-refugee hosting country in Asia and the Pacific since it is home to over 1.5 million Afghan refugees. None have expressed the desire to return, reflecting the uncertainty they feel about their future back home. What is upsetting is that countless others wish to escape from conflict-ridden countries like Afghanistan, Myanmar and now Ukraine.

Within the last few years, the world has seen several violent conflicts that have resulted in multiple refugee crises. Millions of people have either been displaced from their homes or have had to escape to neighbouring countries for the sake of survival. In the last 17 months that Myanmar’s military took control, 800,000 people have been displaced. Similarly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has produced at least 12 million refugees. These are grave times and at such points in time, the international community must band together to provide safe havens to those suffering all the while endorsing conflict resolution so that the people may be able to return safely.

Pakistan has always kept its borders porous in times of conflict, allowing millions to come through. Outside of those registered, there are 130,000 more families seeking registration and awaiting their verification in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the government has been playing an integral role by facilitating engagement between global actors and the Taliban regime so that a mutual understanding can be created. This example must be followed and greater efforts must be made to encourage peace by others as well in recognition of the fact that it is civilians who suffer the most. The physical, mental and emotional toll that such displacement takes on a family cannot be underestimated. These people went from living their lives to being in a foreign country and having no place to call home.