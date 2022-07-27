Rehab centre for drug addicts to be set up in Mohmand

MOHMAND – Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Arifullah Awan in a special meeting with the Mohmand Press Club on Tuesday said that a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts will be established soon at Mohmand, in district headquarters Ghalnai.

He said that the Minerals system will be developed on modern lines and the workers will be protected under the Mineral Labor Act along with the royalty of the local people. On the occasion, he also recommended expanding the water supply scheme from Saro Kali to Ghalnai after completion.

He said that the district administration values ??the services and sacrifices of journalists. On completion of the development process he said, regional and Mohmand Press Clubs will address the issues faced by journalists on a priority basis. Under the chairmanship of Mushtaram Khan, the journalists informed DC Mohmand about their problems. District Information Officer Murad Khan was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the development process of the Mohmand district, and the regional situations were also discussed. Furthermore, DC Mohmand Arifullah Awan informed that the concrete construction of Ekkaghund to Karapa road will be completed soon.

Mr Awan said that he directed the TESCO to ensure fair and smooth distribution of electricity supply in the region further informing that the quality and standard construction of small dams for the public interest will also be completed in time.

He also said that the damages assessment of recent heavy rains and flood victims was completed by the District Administration and the record was compiled and sent to PDMA. He added that it is expected that full compensation will be given to all the affected people.