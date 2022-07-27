Rupee plunges to Rs237 in open market

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 3.05 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 232.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 229.87. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 232 and Rs 237 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 3.19 and closed at Rs 238.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 234.87. The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.70, whereas an increase of Rs 4.3 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 280.58 as compared to its last closing of Rs 276.28. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 81 paisas each to close at Rs 63.41 and Rs 61.98 respectively.