Russia has not delivered formal notification on space station exit: US

Russia has yet to formally notify the US of its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station, the White House said Tuesday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that even though the Kremlin has not explicitly relayed its desire to Washington, the US is “exploring options, of course, to mitigate any potential impacts on the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2024 if, in fact, Russia withdraws.”

“That’s the responsible thing to do having seen these reports,” he said. “For our part, we’re gonna remain committed to working with all the ISS partners to ensure its safe operation, and, of course, the safety and security of the astronauts on board.”

Yury Borisov, the head of the Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos), announced earlier Tuesday that Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations TO the program, “however, after 2024, it was decided to leave the ISS.”

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Borisov said his country continues its international cooperation as a part of the ISS but said Russia will pursue plans to build its own orbital station.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson in early July said he assumed cooperation between the US and Russia on the ISS will continue until 2030 when the station’s operation will remain in effect.