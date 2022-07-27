Sargodha committee discusses peace during Muharram

SARGODHA – A meeting of the divisional peace committee expressed resolve on Tuesday to maintain peace, brotherhood and unity among all schools of thought during the upcoming Muharram.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad attended by RPO Imran Mehmood, deputy commissioners of four districts, members of peace committee and officers of departments concerned.

Addressing the participants, the commissioner said that religious scholars should teach tolerance, love and obedience to the followers in order to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the holy month of Muharram.

He said that he would maintain close contact with scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for peace.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad said violation of the Loud Speaker Act and wall-chalking would be dealt with strictly. “Law and order will be maintained at all costs in the division during Muharram.

Close and full security arrangements will be made on all procession routes,” he said. The commissioner said there would be exemplary cleaning arrangements on routes of Imambargahs and gatherings.