Our Staff Reporter

SBP bids to increase its revenue

LAHORE -DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday to discuss different ways and means to increase the revenue of Sports Board Punjab. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Omair Hasan, Tariq Wattoo, Zahoor Ahmad, Saleem Bari and Bilal Akram also attended the important meeting. Tariq Qureshi said the income of Sports Board Punjab would have to be increased to further improve the sports infrastructure across the province. “After increasing our income, we will be in a better position to provide top standard sports facilities to our players,” he said. The DG said the SBP will have to involve a mode of public-private partnership to achieve a durable financial self-reliance. “After achieving this task, we will be able to promote a true sports culture throughout the province,” he added.

