Security for Muharram reviewed

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tues­day presided over a meeting of organizers and license holders of the mourning processions of Muharamul Haram at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Se­curity Rashid Hydayat, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs Operations, SDPOs and concerned police officers were present on the oc­casion. A large number of organizers of licensed and unlicensed mourning pro­cessions of Muharramul Haram, and guardians of Imam Bargahs participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the CCPO said that the promotion of inter-faith harmony, peace, law & or­der and the establishment of an atmosphere of na­tional integrity during Mu­harram was the top most priority of Lahore police.

He reiterated this resolve to make upcoming Muharram peaceful with the coopera­tion of all schools of thought, scholars, community leaders and related departments and security agencies. The CCPO said that foolproof security would be provided to all the processions and their participants in Muharramul Harram and security ar­rangements would be made more strict than earlier. He continued that more than 650 mourning processions would be held throughout the city during Muharram.

Kamyana said that the routes of processions, tim­ings, loudspeakers act would be implemented in letter and spirit. The orga­nizers of Imambargahs and license holders of mourn­ing processions and Maja­lis presented suggestions and submissions to the CCPO Lahore.