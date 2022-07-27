SHC adjourns appeal against Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday adjourned the petition filed by a social organization against Dania Shah the widow of late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain without any action.

According to details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other officials did not appear in the court and the hearing was adjourned without further action.

It is pertinent to mention here that a social organization has filed a petition against Dania Shah.

The petitioner took the stance that, Dania Shah shared inappropriate videos of her husband Aamir Liaquat on social media, which led to his death.

On the other hand, Aamir Liaquat’s family has also approached FIA against Dania Shah.

