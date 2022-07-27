Shujaat urges unification of political parties for ending inflation

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that all political parties should work together to find solutions to current inflation and economic turmoil.

In his statements, Shujaat said that for the first time such a big crisis came in Pakistan that the country’s economy was badly affected, adding that the current situation is linked to political reasons but the common masses are suffering from all the blunders.

“All the parties should come together and find a solution by forgetting their differences and there should be a working relationship in the current situation so that the affairs of the country can run smoothly,” Shujaat emphasized.