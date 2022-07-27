APP

SMEDA organises training session today

.ISLAMABAD –The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize one-day training programme on “Human Resources Management (HRM)” for profitable business growth on July 27 (Wednesday). The workshop will be held at Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturing Association (PEFMA), Gujrat, according to source in the authority. The SMEDA will organize the training National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about HR for SMEs, HR process, role of HR in SMEs, HR manager, effective HR management, performance through people, performance management cycle and getting the best from HR.

The training session would be attended by PEFMA members, small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and executive in HRM and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

 

More Stories
Islamabad

President approves Ayaz Sadiq’s appointment as federal minister

National

32 Brigadiers promoted to Major General rank

Islamabad

Will ‘bumpy politics’ continue till fresh polls?

Islamabad

Now, PTI ‘at ease’ to push for early elections

Islamabad

Parliament has authority to review SC powers, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

IHC resumes hearing of NAB DG’s plea against PAC summons

Islamabad

Maryam likely to get ‘powerful’ role in PML-N

Islamabad

ECP asks political parties to file assets statement till Aug 29

Entertainment

Selena Gomez reflects on life following 30th birthday: ‘My heart feels full’

Entertainment

Katy Perry leaves fans spellbound with her casual appearance

1 of 3,187

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More