Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has worsened to the extent that a couple of weeks back, people took on the presidential palace and left president Gotabaya Rajapaksa with no choice but to flee and resign. He fled the country and emailed his resignation to the speaker, and on July 21 Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was serving as a prime minister, was elected the new president. Against this backdrop, the question of why Sri Lanka is going through this crisis has become all the more important. Let’s see how Sri Lanka reached this juncture, where it is on the verge of economic and political breakdown.

The crisis has been in the making for a long time. For starters, the policies of Gotabaya and the pandemic are largely responsible for this crisis. The Sri Lankan president had won the elections with the narrative that once he assumed power, he would cut the Value Added Tax (VAT). And when he made it, he slashed it by 50 percent, which became 7.5 percent against the previous 15 percent. He believed that by reducing the tax rate, he would encourage more consumption which, in turn, would lead to economic growth.

No doubt, reducing tax rates has worked on several occasions and in many countries. But for Gotabaya’s Sri Lanka, fortune appeared to be on the other side as his decision proved to be disastrous. As soon as he implemented his new policy, Covid-19 broke out. Like every affected country, Sri Lanka imposed a lockdown in the country to contain the virus. Lockdowns do help in controlling pandemics, but they almost mean death to the economy. So this took a heavy toll on consumption. As a result, economic consumption did not grow.

Next, Gotabaya had been playing with the idea of organic farming. He had a vision of making agriculture 100 pdf cent organic over the course of 10 years. But for unknown reasons, Gotabaya all of a sudden announced that Sri Lanka would become a country with 100 percent organic agriculture. He believed that by doing this he would save 400 million dollars which he spends on fertiliser and pesticide imports.

As is well-known, organic farming produces a much lower yield than farming which makes use of inorganic substances, Sri Lanka’s agricultural output was badly hit. The yield diminished very much. It damaged the tea crop, which is one of the main exports of the country. Moreover, it also caused a shortage of rice. So the country which was rice sufficient had to import even rice as well. In 2020, Sri Lanka paid 450 dollars in rice imports.

Besides this, Sri Lanka had a long external debt which it owes to China and IMF. Over 90 percent of the revenue generation went into debt. It is held that Sri Lanka has been debt trapped by China. The latter had lent a loan of 1.3 billion dollars to the former to build Hambantota port. When the port was ready for use, Sri Lanka was unable to pay the debt. As a result, the island nation had to sell the port, which a Chinese company reportedly bought.

Another thing which is partly responsible for this situation is the diminishing of the tourism Industry. Tourism was responsible for about 12 to 13 percent of Sri Lanka’s GDP before the emergence of Covid-19. But this sector was hardest hit after the Easter Bombings which left 269 people dead out of which 45 were foreign nationals. The deadly bombing attacks took place in April 2019. This had a negative impact as foreigners avoided visiting Sri Lanka due to security issues. What’s more, the situation was compounded by Covid-19. Consequently, the contribution of the tourism industry to the GDP of Sri Lanka has come to zero.

So these are the major reasons why Sri Lanka is going through the crisis. As an aside, it is incumbent on the international community to intervene and spare Sri Lanka from the crisis. International powers such as the US and China, and monetary organisations like the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank should intervene and help the country steer clear of the crisis. China and the IMF should especially step forward because they are believed to have contributed to this through their debts.