Stock market gains 50 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 50.03 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 39,894.05 points against 39,844.02 points on the last working day. A total of 131,861,157 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 75,431,807 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.205 billion against Rs.1.832 billion on last trading day. As many as 302 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.