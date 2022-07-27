The Dua Zehra saga

This refers to the editorial titled, “Underage marriage”, The Nation, 05-Jul-22.

The nation has been following this underage marital saga with loads of interest; the issue revolves around a very young lady, Dua, who belongs to Karachi, Sindh and is most probably aged between 15-16, who allegedly ran away from home and entered into a Nikah or Contract of Marriage, with an older man, Zaheer Ahmed, now aged 21, who belongs to Punjab. This real-life story can be easily developed into a drama serial or a Feature Film; the current saga surely has all ingredients already in it!

Returning to the serious issue of child marriage, the federal and provincial authorities, C.I.I., and the relevant religious quarters/powers should get together and develop a concerted Anti-Child Marriage Act:

1) It should be applied

nationwide

2) Its salient feature would be that no boy or girl under the age of 18 can contract Nikah or enter into marriage or civil contract of marriage

3) Those indulging or doing so and all those who aid and abet them in this purpose should face criminal proceedings with a minimum token jail sentence of 6 months

4) Any child born anywhere in this country should immediately receive his or her B-Form, duly issued and attested by NADRA, which is the pre-eminent authority or by any other authority such as Cantonment Board or City District Government; this step could in future avert the recurrence of child marriages as “each and every child would be holding a genuine B-Form, authenticating his or her date of birth”.

In this instant case and in all such similar cases, the children in question and their parents should be provided guidance and counselling, both legal and religious, to overcome the emotional and physical traumas associated with such blunders; marriage is a sacred institution and should remain so.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.