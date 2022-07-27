‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ gets release date: reports

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Fawad Khan starrer, much anticipated “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is all set to hit the big screens now as it has reportedly gotten a release date.

The film was announced multiple times in the past and it was postponed every time. First, it faced copyright issues with the producers of original “Maula Jatt” starring veteran superstars Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi. Then there were issues due to the pandemic.

As per reports, the film will be distributed by Mandviwalla Films which also distributed films like “Waar”, “Teefa In Trouble” and “Avatar” in Pakistan. The news was also confirmed by Film Trade Analyst Ali Zain.

The film is Directed by Bilal Lashari and he has also written it along with Sarmad Khoosat and Nasir Adeeb.

The film also feature actresses Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick in main roles.

As per social media news platform MangoBaaz, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” will grace the theatres on September 29,2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI decides to move no-trust motion against Dost Mazari

National

More rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP

National

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

National

One killed, four injured in truck, car collision in Loralai

National

Martyrdom anniversary of Capt Sarwar Shaheed being observed today

National

A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background

Islamabad

CM Pervaiz Elahi to hold meeting with Imran Khan

Lahore

Security for Muharram reviewed

Lahore

159 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Lahore

Former CM Hamza calls court’s decision dark

1 of 10,255

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More