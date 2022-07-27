APP

Throwball Coaching Course concludes

ISLAMABAD – The National Throwball Coaching Course organised by Pakistan Throwball Federation in collaboration with Punjab Throwball Association concluded at Kalam on Tuesday. President, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Muhammad Razzaq Gill was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony of the course while Secretary Maqbool Arain, Secretary Pakistan Rocball Federation, Umma Liala Kalsum and Secretary General, Punjab Throwball Association, Rana Sajjad Akbar were also present on the occasion, said a press release. A total of 40 men and women from all over the country attended the 4-day course. The technical officials of the federation including Maqbool Arain, Ashia Razzaq, Fazal Abbas and Saifullah Khan delivered the lectures to the participants about new rules and regulations of the game while practice matches were also held. At the concluding ceremony certificates were delivered to the participants.

 

