Tunisian honorary consul generals call on governor

LAHORE – Tunisian honorary consuls general to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, M Hameed and Ammad Rasheed, called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral coop­eration in the fields of education, trade and tourism. The governor said that Pakistan valued its relations with Tunisia and was keen to further develop co­operation in various fields including education and tourism. He stressed the need to enhance student exchange between the two countries.

Baligh said there was also a need to strengthen people-to-people contacts between Tunisia and Pakistan, adding that the export of olives to Tuni­sian markets can be increased.

Tunisian Honorary Consul General to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ammad Rasheed said there were vast opportunities for Pakistani businessmen to export olives and other products to Tunisia, add­ing that Pakistan was a member of the Interna­tional Olive Council.

Honorary Consul General to Punjab M Hameed said Tunisia cultivates olives on a large scale. The Tunisian consul generals also gave a commemora­tive shield to Governor Balighur Rehman.