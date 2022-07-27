Staff Reporter

Two car thieves arrested; four stolen vehicles recovered

KARACHI – The Jamshed Quarters Police Station on Tuesday arrested two car lifters and recovered stolen cars from their possession after an encounter in Lasbela, Nishtar Road. According to police, arrested identified as Saleem in injured condition and his accomplice Muhammad Ewaz alias Khan Jee after an exchange of firing. Injured was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. The police recovered two pistols and four stolen vehicles from their possession. Further investigations were underway.

