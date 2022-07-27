Staff Reporter

Uzbekistan’s ambassador calls on acting governor

QUETTA – Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Acting Governor of Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali here on Tuesday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including historical and cultural relations and new economic and trade prospects of the two Islamic brother countries Pakistan and Uzbekistan were discussed.  On this occasion, the Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said there are bright possibilities of cooperation and increasing relations between the two brotherly countries in many fields which are in dire need of utilisation.  The Uzbek ambassador remained with the acting governor for some time, later they expressed their resolve to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and exchanged gifts between the distinguished guests.

 

