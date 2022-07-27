Will ‘bumpy politics’ continue till fresh polls?

ISLAMABAD – The country’s top court has final­ly declared Chaud­hary Pervaiz Ela­hi as Punjab Chief Minister, however, it would surely create further ripples in the political arena.

Though a dull mo­ment had hard­ly been seen in the country’s politics, yet the last three months undoubtedly have proved a roller coaster ride in Pun­jab politics. Claiming the throne of Punjab by Chaudhary Per­vaiz Elahi may shoot the country’s politi­cal temperature to a boiling point.

Hamza Shehbaz in the entire episode fails to secure a hat-trick of taking oath as chief minister, but is successfully able to introduce a new term ‘Trustee Chief Minister’ in the par­liamentary history of the country.

Interestingly, the fi­nal announcement for conducting fresh polls in the coun­try would open a new political chap­ter. The real test of eleven parties’ al­liance [PDM] to re­main intact would be the main topic of this new political chapter.

The upcoming po­litical scenario and fast spinning rumour is suggesting that soon new debates would initiate in the country. The rul­ing party in centre [PML-N] has made it clear that their defeat might cre­ate unrest in the country.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s verdict to place Per­vaiz Elahi as Punjab’s Chief Minister, PML-N Vice Presi­dent Maryam Nawaz, in her reaction, used a term of ‘Ju­dicial coup’ for this decision.

PPP-P’s senior leader Far­hatullah Babar was seen even not hesitating to sug­gest the parliamentarians and Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM) lead­ership to limit the Supreme Court powers.

“Parliamentarians/PDM, if you care about restoring the balance of powers then read Art 191 and act decisively, or stop grumbling,” the senior PPP’s leader tweeted and got endorsement by party’s chairman/ Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as he rushed to re-tweet Far­hat’s views.

In another scenario, Pres­ident Arif Alvi shared his mind that there was no harm in ‘ahead of time’ appoint­ment of Army Chief in the country. “I would have no ob­jection to the appointment of the next army chief before its scheduled time later this year if the process was initiated through the laid down pro­cedure under relevant laws,” said the President, in his re­cent interaction with news­men, which is also believed to open a new debate in the country’s politics. For a short time, a rumour was also rife in the media that Governor’s Rule might be imposed in country’s biggest province but it died down with the timely clarification of Gover­nor Baleegh ur Rahman.

The pending resignations of 131 PTI’s MNAs are an­other big controversy. This will also be a test for the in­cumbent government to take a risk of bye-polls on PTI’s seats. Accepting the en-bloc resignations of PTI members could further aggravate .