Will ‘bumpy politics’ continue till fresh polls?
ISLAMABAD – The country’s top court has finally declared Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister, however, it would surely create further ripples in the political arena.
Though a dull moment had hardly been seen in the country’s politics, yet the last three months undoubtedly have proved a roller coaster ride in Punjab politics. Claiming the throne of Punjab by Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi may shoot the country’s political temperature to a boiling point.
Hamza Shehbaz in the entire episode fails to secure a hat-trick of taking oath as chief minister, but is successfully able to introduce a new term ‘Trustee Chief Minister’ in the parliamentary history of the country.
Interestingly, the final announcement for conducting fresh polls in the country would open a new political chapter. The real test of eleven parties’ alliance [PDM] to remain intact would be the main topic of this new political chapter.
The upcoming political scenario and fast spinning rumour is suggesting that soon new debates would initiate in the country. The ruling party in centre [PML-N] has made it clear that their defeat might create unrest in the country.
Shortly after the Supreme Court’s verdict to place Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab’s Chief Minister, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her reaction, used a term of ‘Judicial coup’ for this decision.
PPP-P’s senior leader Farhatullah Babar was seen even not hesitating to suggest the parliamentarians and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to limit the Supreme Court powers.
“Parliamentarians/PDM, if you care about restoring the balance of powers then read Art 191 and act decisively, or stop grumbling,” the senior PPP’s leader tweeted and got endorsement by party’s chairman/ Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as he rushed to re-tweet Farhat’s views.
In another scenario, President Arif Alvi shared his mind that there was no harm in ‘ahead of time’ appointment of Army Chief in the country. “I would have no objection to the appointment of the next army chief before its scheduled time later this year if the process was initiated through the laid down procedure under relevant laws,” said the President, in his recent interaction with newsmen, which is also believed to open a new debate in the country’s politics. For a short time, a rumour was also rife in the media that Governor’s Rule might be imposed in country’s biggest province but it died down with the timely clarification of Governor Baleegh ur Rahman.
The pending resignations of 131 PTI’s MNAs are another big controversy. This will also be a test for the incumbent government to take a risk of bye-polls on PTI’s seats. Accepting the en-bloc resignations of PTI members could further aggravate .