Staff Reporter

12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA – About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35768 in Balochistan on Wednesday.  According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1571853 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

 

As many as 35308 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Tractors production up by 16pc in FY2021-22

Entertainment

Shakira refuses to accept settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Entertainment

Google-parent Alphabet’s profit slips as growth slows

Entertainment

Eye-popping: Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Entertainment

Two-day exhibition on GB’s gemstone, mineral sector opens

Business

US concerned as import ban on luxury items affecting businesses

Business

SECP chairman reaffirms commitment to expand penetration of VPS

Business

Wapda projects 20pc increase in revenue requirement for FY2022-23

Business

IT services export fetches $2.3b in 11 months

Business

Shares index gains 78 points

1 of 1,658

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More