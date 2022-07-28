Our Staff Reporter

2 children injured in jubilation firing

FAISALABAD – Sadr police have arrested 15 people on the charge of jubilation firing at a marriage function in a nearby village on Tuesday late night.

The police had registered a case against 19 guests including Matloob, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Riaz, Shahid, Hafiz Adil, Tayyab, Sahil, Ramzan, Suleman, Dawood, Ghufran, Khalid, Naveed, Abdur Razzaq, Waqar, Usman and three others. Of whom, fifteen accused have been arrested.

It is pertinent to mention that henna ceremony of Muhammad Kashif, resident of Chak No 225-RB Nawab Town was in progress on Tuesday late night when some guests opened fire in jubilation, during which two children identified as Usman (13) and Fahad (12) were injured.

 

 

