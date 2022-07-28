3-month-old baby kidnapped from BBH

Rawalpindi-A three-month-old baby boy was abducted from Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Murree Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case with Police Station (PS) Waris Khan against an unknown woman involved in kidnapping the baby from hospital and started searching, they said.

The city police chief Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has also taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya to recover the missing baby boy, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, a mother brought her three-month-old son namely Muhammad Musa for medical treatment in Paediatric Department. They said that 10-year-old sister of Musa was holding him into her lap when an unknown woman arrived in the ward and took the baby from her for playing with him. They said the woman kidnapped the baby boy.

Father of missing baby boy alerted the hospital management which immediately called Waris Khan police.

A case has been registered against the accused woman on complaint of father of missing baby boy, sources said.

Meanwhile, the investigators of Waris Khan police station took CCTV footage showing a woman carrying the baby out of the hospital. According to police spokesman, CPO took notice of the incident and asked SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya to utilise all the resources to recover the abducted child.

He said police had obtained CCTV footages from the hospital and other buildings to identify the kidnapper.

Separately, the divers of Rescue 1122 found bodies of two children who drowned in a water pond located at Haji Camp in Sector I-14/4 in capital two days ago.

The bodies of the children were moved to hospital for autopsy where they have been identified as Fazal Qadeer (10) and Abubakar (10), said a Rescue 1122 spokesman.

After carrying out the post-mortem, the doctors handed over the bodies of children to heirs for burial, he added.