ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh from Jamshoro on Wednesday.

Anti-Corruption Director Zeeshan Memon arrested the PTI leader in a joint operation with Jamshoro and Hyderabad police when he reached Jamshoro to record his statement in a land grabbing case.

Sheikh appeared before the department officials in an investigation relating to a land grabbing case filed against him when he was taken into custody.