ACE files reply to Sheikh Rashid’s plea

LAHORE – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Wednesday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court to a petition filed by former interior minister and Pakistan Awami Muslim league Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging summons by ACE Punjab in a land sale inquiry. The ACE had submitted that the land sale took place to oblige Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

It further submitted that Sheikh Rashid’s agreement with Royal Residencia was not registered. At this, the court ordered to make the reply a part of the record and allowed two weeks time to counsel for Sheikh Rashid for filing a rejoinder to the reply, while adjourning further hearing. The single bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafique heard the petition filed by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Sheikh Rashid had submitted that he entered into the sale agreement of the land measuring 149 kanals, situated in district Attock, for Rs670 million, with a private housing society named Royal Residencia Pvt. Limited. He submitted that he received Rs100 million in advance only.

He submitted that the process for sale of land in question had not been completed yet. He submitted that the land was in his possession and its 80 per cent sale amount had still to be received from the purchaser. The owner of Royal Residencia was not paying the outstanding amount, he added.

He submitted that the land had been declared in income tax return and he did not violate any law by selling the land.