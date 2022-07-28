Afzal Zaidi nominated as teaching expert for PAS Officers

KARACHI -Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi has been nominated by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, Government of Sindh as the teaching expert for the 45th Specialized Training Program for Probationary Officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). In this training program, Afzal Zaidi will lecture the participants on the details of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and other related issues, said a statement on Thursday. The training course will be held at Pakistan Administrative Campus Lahore.

Sindh Local Government Act 2013 is a part of the specialized training program which aims to provide awareness about the prevailing system of local government in Pakistan to the officers who will perform important services in the future.