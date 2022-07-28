Agencies

Another wild polio case confirmed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – In what appeared to be the 14th polio case in Pakistan this year, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday confirmed another child was paralysed in North Waziristan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, in total cases 13 children belong to North Waziristan. He said that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D I Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild polio virus transmission. He said that the Pakistan Polio Programme had repeated immunization campaigns in Southern KP since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis and continues to strive to ensure that the virus does not spread.

 

“Even though these cases are happening in the same part of the country, parents and caregivers around Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine,” he added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Saeed Ghani felicitate newly elected body of APP Employees Union Sindh

Karachi

Sindh Police play vital role in establishing peace in Karachi: Acting Governor

Karachi

PPP Lawmakers demand reserved verdict in foreign funding case

Karachi

CM Murad offers full support to rain-affected people in Balochistan

Karachi

Navy relief operation continues in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Karachi

SSP appoints 12 additional SDPOs

Newspaper

Sharjeel denies Sindh govt’s role in MPA’s detention

Karachi

Zaheer’s family bank accounts restored by SHC

Karachi

Teenage girl kidnapped near Larkana

Karachi

SSP outlines plan to maintain peace in Muharram

1 of 9,616

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More