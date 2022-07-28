Anti-judiciary statements: ‘PDM leaders could face contempt proceedings’

Legal experts said on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders could face contempt of court proceedings for delivering controversial statements against the judiciary.

The PDM leaders launched severe criticism against the judiciary after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected their full bench plea in the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case. They said that the chief justice has the power to decide on constituting a full bench or not.

They added that the PDM lawyers failed to give solid arguments in the case that could provide a ground for the top court to form a full bench.

They said that the statements of the PDM leaders came under the category of contempt of the court and proceedings could be started against them. The legal experts said that the chief justice exhibited patience by not taking contempt proceedings against the politicians.

They said that the chief justice could have heard the PDM pleas in his chamber but he heard the case with a bench and later rejected the petitions after listening to the arguments of their lawyers.