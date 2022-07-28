Army assisting civil admin in flood relief, rescue efforts

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the ISPR Directorate said yesterday. In a statement issued here, it said that Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan Emergency Response teams are constantly busy in dewatering, supplying basic food necessities and medical care to affected population. Water is being drained from the affected areas through dewatering pumps and tankers. More than 700 families trapped during floods in Bolan, Lasbela, Othal and Jhal Magsi and Ghizer were shifted to safe places. The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army has established free medical camps at Hub, Lasbela, Othal, Zeropoint, Deodar and Ghizer GB where people are being provided medical facilities and free medicines. About 7.5 tons of food items, shelters and other relief materials have been provided in Lasbela, Othal, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and other affected areas. Standby response teams are stationed at various locations in Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding, it maintained.