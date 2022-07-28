News Desk

Army aviation pilot, family die in Skardu car plunge

Seven members of a family, including a newly-married army aviation officer, lost their lives after their car fell into River Indus in Kharmang area of Skardu.

The dead included army captain pilot Hassan, his wife Dr Samina and five of their relatives. The car plunged into the river after the driver of the vehicles lost control while negotiating a dangerous turn at Bunbong Pardi on Kharmang-Kargil Road.

Two bodies of the victims were retrieved while search for the remaining bodies was still under way.

According to police, the pilot, his wife and their relatives were travelling to Skardu from the Olding area of Kharmang district. Rescue 1122 personnel, police and local volunteers immediately started the search operation after being informed of the incident.

Those who drowned were named as Sadiq Hussain, Ruhullah, Yazdan, Batool and two-year-old Tayyaba.

The report said that Captain Hassan got married only a week ago and was a resident of Skardu. Dr Samina was doing her specialisation in ENT (ear, nose, and throat) as the Gilgit-Baltistan region lacks ENT specialists.

