Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

BEIJING – US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumoured plan for a trip to Taiwan has infuriated China and left the White House with a serious geopolitical headache. How big a problem is this?

China has warned of “serious consequences” if Ms Pelosi were to proceed with her visit.

Second in line to the presidency, after the vice-president, Ms Pelosi would be the highest ranking US politician to travel to the island since 1997.

This rankles China, which sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that must become a part of the country. Beijing has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this. Even the Biden administration has reportedly tried to dissuade the California Democrat from going.

Last week, President Joe Biden told reporters “the military thinks it’s not a good idea”, but his White House has called Chinese rhetoric against any such trip “clearly unhelpful and not necessary”.

The state department says Ms Pelosi has not announced any travel and the US approach to Taiwan remains unchanged.

While the US maintains what it calls a “robust, unofficial relationship” with Taiwan, it has formal diplomatic ties with China, and not Taiwan. Ms Pelosi’s trip, if it were to happen, also comes amid increased tensions between Washington and Beijing – and ahead of a much anticipated phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

There is strong bipartisan support for Taiwan among the American public and in the US Congress. And over a congressional career spanning 35 years, Speaker Pelosi has been a vocal critic of China.

She has denounced its human rights record, met with pro-democracy dissidents, and also visited Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre.

Ms Pelosi’s original plan was to visit Taiwan in April, but it was postponed after she tested positive for Covid-19.

She has declined to discuss details of the trip, but said last week that it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan”. Beijing views Taiwan as its territory, and has repeatedly raised the spectre of annexing it by force if necessary.