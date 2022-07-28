Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to PM against tax on diplomats

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against a tax on income of diplomats posted abroad after the foreign ministry officials took a strong exception against it.

According to sources privy to the matter, the foreign minister had to write a letter to the prime minister after the foreign ministry officials expressed their strong reservations against it.

“Even the diplomats have not received salaries of the last month due to the imposition of the fresh tax,” they said.

The letter stated that it was for the first time that a tax has been imposed on foreign ministry officials posted abroad. It said that the imposition of foreign allowance tax will lead to diplomats facing financial issues.

“Rather than increasing the salaries, the government has imposed a tax on the salaries,” Bilawal Bhutto said in his letter, adding that the tax was imposed without consultation with foreign ministry.

The foreign minister asked PM Shehbaz Sharif to review his decision with regard to foreign allowance tax.