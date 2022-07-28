Bilawal leaves for Tashkent today to attend SCO FMs’ conference

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave for Tashkent today (Thursday) to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers conference scheduled for July 28-29.

This would be Bilawal Bhutto’s first-ever foreign engagement in any multilateral forum since he took over as Foreign Minister in May this year.

Despite heavy political engagements back in Islamabad Bilawal would be travelling to Tashkent to attend SCO FM conference.

According to diplomatic sources, the Foreign Minister would address the forum and present Pakistan view point on regional situation, economic cooperation and connectivity.

On the sidelines of the conference he would also meet his counterparts from member countries including Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He is also expected to meet the Russian Foreign Minister as well.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry through a statement also confirmed that its Foreign Minister Jaishankar is also participating in the conference.

According to diplomatic sources, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would be sharing a table with Pakistani Foreign Minister and Indian FM on the sidelines of the meeting over lunch. So there would be a informal discussion between Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on bilateral as well as regional situation in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister.

However there is no separate sideline meeting between Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers is planned.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that neither Pakistan nor India made any request for a meeting between their foreign ministers.

Sources in the Foreign Office confirmed that SCO foreign ministers would finalise the documents and agenda for SCO summit to be held in September in Samarkand.