Call to restore highways affected by floods

QUETTA – Secretary Communications and Works Balochistan, Akbar Ali Baloch on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to restore the highways affected by torrential rains and floods in the province.

The secretary chaired a high level meeting to review the progress on the restoration of the highways due to the recent monsoon rains and floods in Kech, Turbat and Jhal Magsi districts. The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on all the provincial highways and the damage to the roads connecting these districts to the National Highway. On the occasion, Secretary Akbar Ali Baloch said that due to the recent monsoon rains and floods, the roads in Kech,Turbat and Jhal Magsi districts have been severely damaged. Secretary Communications and Works while giving further instructions said that the engineer officers of both the districts should be in constant contact with the district administration of their respective districts.

He said that it should be the first priority of the Department of Communications and Works to restore these roads as soon as possible due to the damage caused by rains and floods in these districts so that there would no problem faced to the masses. He said that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili have clear instructions that the highways and links roads of the province should be restored in any case.

Secretary Communications and Works directed that continuous monitoring of all highways should also be ensured. The Secretary, while giving instructions to the District Engineer Officers of both districts to be present in their respective districts, asked them to ensure their presence in their districts and keep essential staff and machinery on alert to deal with emergency situations. The recent flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan. Roads in most areas of Kachhi and Jhal Magsi district have been swept away disrupting all communication links with main cities and causing immense difficulties for the people.