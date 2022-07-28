Captain Sarwar Shaheed remembered

Rawalpindi – 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed yesterday at his native town village Sanghori, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi. Major General Mumtaz Hussain laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. A large number of people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.